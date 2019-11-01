Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has started shooting for his upcoming release, Radhe, directed by Prabhudheva.

Salman Friday took to Twitter and shared a photograph of himself with Prabhudheva, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sohail Khan, Randeep Hooda and Atul Agnihotri. All of them pose with the film’s clapboard.

“And the journey begins… #RadheEid202,” Salman captioned the image.

Salman plays a cop once again in Radhe. The film marks his return with director Prabhudheva after the 2009 film Wanted, which saw him play an undercover cop, and the upcoming Dabangg 3, which sees him return as Inspector Chulbul Pandey.

Radhe, scheduled to hit the screens on Eid next year, credits the superstar’s brother Sohail Khan as producer.