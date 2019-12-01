Mumbai: Salman Khan has condemned the brutal incident of gang-rape and murder of a young veterinarian on the outskirts of Hyderabad November 27.

The Bollywood superstar took to social media to vent his anger against the culprits who committed the heinous crime. He addressed them as “the worst kind of ‘shaitans’ disguised in the human form.”

Since the last couple of days, hashtags demanding justice for the gang-rape and murder victim have been trending on Twitter.

Using such a hashtag, Salman Khan tweeted, “These are the worst kind of ‘shaitans’ (devils) disguised in the human form! The pain, torture and death of innocent women like Nirbhaya should now get us together and put an end to such ‘shaitans’ who live among us, before any other innocent woman…

“…and their family go through this extreme agony and loss as this has to be stopped. Let betii bachao not be just a campaign. This is the time to let these demons know that we all stand together. May (victim’s name) soul rest in peace.”

Another Bollywood actor, Varun Dhawan, has also expressed his disgust over the incident and raised his voice demanding justice for the victim’s family.

Using the hashtag seeking justice for the victim, Varun tweeted: “We as Indians discuss and are passionate about so many things. The entire country needs to come together and stop rapes from happening. Why is it that girls can be harmed so easily. Why aren’t these evil bastards scared of the law?”

“Right now the only focus has to be on making sure this girl and her family gets justice,” he added in a separate tweet.

Demanding quick investigation into the case, fashion photographer and film producer Atul Kasbekar took to social media to remind everyone that the culprits of the 2012 Delhi gangrape case have not yet been hung.

He tweeted, “When the criminal justice system fails to be an effective deterrent, the run of heinous crime is unabated. In case of rape/murder:

– we must have quick investigation n arrests

– fast track courts

– quick dispensation of the sentence

PS: The #Nirbhaya killers haven’t been hung as yet.”

On Sunday afternoon, the hashtag #NoMercyToRapists also started trending on Twitter with netizens demanding severe and immediate action against the four accused in the gruesome gang-rape and murder incident.

People across the country are demanding capital punishment for the rapists and voicing their protests on social media as well as taking to the streets.