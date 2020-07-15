Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan had recently uploaded a picture on his Instagram account dedicating it to the farmers of India. However, Salman Khan’s mud-baked picture has gone down too well with a section of social media users. Salman Khan was viciously trolled and received major flak by a number of people.

In the picture it is seen that Salman’s entire body is covered with mud. So many felt that mud has been rubbed on Salman’s body so that a picture can be taken and the moment used as a photo opportunity. Overall he has been mocked and laughed at the way he has tried to show respect to the farmers.

In the picture, Salman, covered with mud, can be seen sitting in a field. “Respect to all the farmers,” was how the picture was captioned. “See carefully, his hand is not muddy but his arms are. This means someone else has applied mud on him,” wrote an Instagram user. “Kaunsa farmer khet pe baith ke aise photo shoot karta hai (Does any farmer sits in a field and poses like this for a photo shoot)?” added another.

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CCnprHGFr4e/

Many viewers of the picture shot back questions at actor. They asked Salman if it was imperative that he apply mud on his face. “Lag raha hai ki mitti pota hai bas photo ke liye (It seems that someone has applied mud on the face so that a proper picture can be taken),” read another comment on Salman’s post.

“Maine bahut farmer dekhe hain aaj tak, kisi ke muh pe keechad nahi laga hota (I have seen many farmers, but none of them have mud on their faces when they work in the field ),” said another Instagram user.

Salman was last seen as the host of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13. He will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.