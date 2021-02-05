Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan is all set to release his action drama Radhe in theatres on the occasion of Eid. The film is billed as a single screen entertainer. However, Salman Khan has admitted that the scene is rather bleak for the traditional big screen exhibitors right now.

“There are three films of mine that are ready for release. The problem with single screen theatres is that there are very few films being released over there,” said Salman. His upcoming roster also includes Antim, Tiger 3, Kick 2, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

“Nowadays, there is a kabristan (graveyard) kind of feel to single screen theatres. No one goes there to watch films. Obviously, the people who own these have no other option than running them. There are so many theatres that have shut down due to financial reasons. I feel it is not a good sign. We are in the profession of acting, so we make films. But where should we release them?” asked the superstar.

“It’s a catch-22 situation as we are incomplete without them (theatre owners) and they are without us. I have a good hold over single screen theatres. So they (theatre owners) requested me to release Radhe in single screen theatres,” added Salman.

A couple of weeks ago Salman put an end to speculations around the release of his film. He issued a statement on Instagram assuring exhibitors he would release the film only in theatres. This is contrary to the rising trend of taking films straight to OTT. Salman’s assurance came after exhibitors all over India had requested him to release the film only in theatres. He urged theatre owners to follow safety precautions while screening films.

“COVID-19 is still there. So we have requested theatres owners to follow safety precautions while screening films, so that no one gets infected. The younger generation is surviving this period, so they are not the problem. However, we have to take care of our parents and grandparents. If they get infected because of us, then we will feel the guilt for our lifetime, so that is the only thing we have to be careful about,” asserted Salman.

“Now the vaccination drive has also started, so we are going towards a safe zone. I hope and pray that 2021 and 2022 will be better than 2020 for all of us and we will make growth in our lives,” he added.

Salman took the opportunity to wish fans a happy Valentine’s Day in advance. “What is my connection with Valentine’s Day? Or is there only me who has anything to do with Valentine’s Day?” he laughed. “I wish everyone a very happy Valentine’s Day, God bless and be safe,” he added.

Salman’s new film Radhe is directed by Prabhu Deva. The film also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Salman was also asked about the ongoing farmers’ protests. As usual he was diplomatic in his answer. “The right thing should be done. The most correct thing should be done. The most noble thing should be done,” Salman said while responding to a question on this issue. Salman is the first person among the three Khans to have spoken on the issue. The two others, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are yet to speak on the protesting farmers.