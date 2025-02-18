Mumbai: A new poster from the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar was unveiled Tuesday by the makers. The poster features Salman in mood lighting with shades of red and green.

The new poster gives fans a glimpse of Salman Khan’s fiery new look, though the filmmakers have kept much of the plot under wraps to keep the buzz building. With every reveal, the anticipation grows, leaving fans excited for more details about the highly-anticipated film.

The film marks Salman’s return to the big screen after more than a year. The superstar was last seen in ‘Tiger 3’. The teaser is further elevated by an electrifying background score composed by the acclaimed Santosh Narayanan, whose music perfectly complements the intensity and grandeur of the visuals.

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who is known for Ghajini, and also stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman Khan. Sikandar marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick, which also marked the directorial debut for the latter.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar promises to be a cinematic spectacle that blends action, drama, and emotion. Sikandar is being developed with a strong focus on engaging storytelling and dynamic performances, setting the stage for yet another memorable Salman Khan performance.

The production house acknowledged the fans’ eagerness and said, “To all the amazing fans, your patience means the world to us. A little gift on #SajidNadiadwala’s birthday, after the love we’ve received on Sikandar. A big surprise awaits on the 27th Feb! Stay with us”.

Meanwhile, Rashmika also has been receiving a great response to her recent release Chhaava in which she stars opposite Vicky Kaushal. In Chhaava, the actress essays the role of Yeshubai Bhosle, wife of Sambhaji Maharaj along with Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana and Divya Dutta in supporting roles.

IANS