Mumbai: Juhi Chawla is one of the most beautiful actresses of the Hindi film industry. Juhi will celebrate her 53rd birthday November 13.

The 1984 Miss India winner made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Sultanate (1986) which bombed at the box office. After a hiatus of two years, she appeared opposite Aamir Khan in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) which was a blockbuster hit-making Juhi an overnight star.

Juhi has worked with many actors including Salman Khan. However, the news of both Salman and Juhi having an affair never surfaced.

But do you know Salman once wanted to marry Juhi and went to the actress’s father with a proposal? Salman was once quoted as saying, “Juhi is very sweet, adorable girl. So I asked her father if he’d let her get married to me. But Juhi’s father turned down the proposal.”

The actor assumed that he ‘did not fit the bill’ and wondered ‘pataa nahi kya chahiye unhe?’.

Juhi’s name was not romantically associated with any actor because at the very beginning of his career she met businessman Jay Mehta through director Rakesh Roshan. By that time Jay was already married. However, his wife had died in a plane crash.

During that time, Juhi’s mother’s died and Jay became her support system. Juhi finally married Jay in 1995. They both have two children, daughter Jhanvi and son Arjun.