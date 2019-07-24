Mumbai: Today, Salman Khan is a well known star and has a huge fan following across the globe, thanks to his humongous hits like Wanted, Tere Naam and Kick. He is being loved by thousands of his fans who can go to any extent to show their love for the Dabangg star.
However, there was a time when Salman was just another struggling actor. It was during these days, he found his solace in Pakistani actress Somy Ali.
According to reports, Somy, who left America to become an actress in India has opened several secrets related to Salman during an interview. Somy told that after seeing Salman’s movie ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’, she became addicted to it and that decided to become a heroine just to meet Salman Khan.
She somehow persuaded her father and came to India when Salman Khan himself randomly chanced upon her photographs at a modeling agency, and he called her, offering her a role in his next film.
“I was a silly teenager, it was very surreal to go after something thousands of miles away and have it actually happen,” she says.
Ms. Ali acted in nine films during the 1990s, most of them big-scale but forgettable duds like “Andolan,” “Yaar Gaddar,” and “Aao Pyar Karen,” and opposite A-listers such as Sanjay Dutt, Om Puri, and Saif Ali Khan. But her focus was always Salman Khan. “I had zero interest in being an actress; you can see that by seeing my films,” she says. “I was madly in love with him.”
Mr. Khan broke up with then-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani to date Ms. Ali, and the two were together for eight years … until Mr. Khan then allegedly moved on to Aishwarya Rai. “It was probably karma for me — I was so engrossed and selfish about my dream that I’d ignored the fact that he was with someone else. It was so wrong, ethically and morally, but I realized this at 35, not at 16,” Ms. Ali says. “And if I had not broken up with him and come to America, I would have married him and been unhappy.”
After their break-up, Ms. Ali moved back to Florida in 2000 where she runs an NGO that rescues women from domestic violence.
