Mumbai: Salman Khan is called the superstar of the Hindi film industry for a good reason.

Salman is known for helping strugglers get work. He is always seen standing by his loved ones.

At the same time, it has recently been learned that he not only helps the people of the film industry but also TV artists. Siddharth Nigam, considered to be one of the top actors in the TV industry, also received help from Salman.

According to media reports, Siddharth recently shared an anecdote from the time when he was doing the popular TV show Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.

He had been doing this show for a year but his salary was not increased. Once he was shooting in Karjat and Salman was also there due to some of his projects. Both of them used to hit the same gym. This is where the two met and Salman was shocked when he learnt the per day salary of Siddharth is very low. Then he made a call to someone and after that call, Siddharth’s salary was hiked.

Siddharth is a television star. He lost his father at a tender age after which he had to work hard in life. And today he is a well known name in the TV world.

He has done shows like Maha kumbh, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Peshwa Bajirao, Chandra Nandini, Kuch Smiles Ho Jayein… with Alia, and has also appeared in Dhoom 3 and Munna Michael.

In Dhoom 3, he was seen in Aamir Khan’s childhood role. Currently he is seen as Aladdin in Sab TV’s Aladdin—Naam Toh Suna Hoga.