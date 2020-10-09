Mumbai: Jai Ho actress and Bigg Boss 6 contestant Sana Khan has decided to quit the Hindi film industry. Citing religious reasons for her decision, Sana Khan has written on her social media platform that she wants to serve humanity from now on. She conveyed her decision to her fans in three languages on her Instagram account – English, Roman and Arabic. Sana, it should be stated here, was the co-star of superstar Salman Khan in the film Jai Ho.

“Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. I have been living the Showbiz (Film Industry) life for years, and during this time I have been blessed with fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them. But for a few days now, I have been possessed of the realisation that: Is the real purpose of a man’s coming into this world only to chase wealth and fame?” Sana wrote.

“Isn’t it a part of his/her duty to spend his/her life in the service of those who are needy and helpless? Shouldn’t a person think that he/she could die at any moment? And what will happen to him after he/she is no more? I have been searching for answers to these two questions for a long period of time, especially the second question as to what will happen to me after my death?” she stated.

“When I searched for the answer to this question in my religion, I realised that this life in the world is actually for the betterment of life after death. And it will be better if the slave lives according to the command of his Creator, and does not make wealth and fame his only goal; rather, he/she should avoid sinful life and serve humanity, and follow the path shown by his/her Creator. Therefore, I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in it.Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any Showbiz work henceforth. Thank you very much. Sana Khan,” she added.

Sana made her acting debut in the low-budget adult Hindi film Yehi Hai High Society, which released in March 2005. She subsequently started appearing in television commercials and other ad films. In February 2019, Sana confirmed her relationship with choreographer Melvin Louis. They are separated in February 2020.