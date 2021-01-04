Mumbai: Ali Abbas Zafar, popularly known as the director of superstar Salman Khan, for their association in blockbuster films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan and Bharat tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend secretly.

Both the films starred his best friend Katrina Kaif. The versatile director took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture from the wedding – a close-up of them holding hands. “Bismillah,” he wrote in his caption, along with a heart emoji.

Although face of Ali’s wife is not visible in this photo, he revealed her name. Many stars like Katrina Kaif, Isabel Kaif, Angad Bedi congratulated him.

Worth mentioning, Ali started his career as an assistant director in the Hindi film industry. He made his directorial and screenwriting debut with Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011) that starred his best friend Katrina Kaif. He has directed super hit films like blockbusters such as Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai. He recently turned producer with Khaali Peeli, starring Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter.

Later this month, Ali will make his digital debut with the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav. It features Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Gauahar Khan, Sarah-Jane Dias and Dino Morea. The show is set to release January 15.