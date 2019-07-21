Mumbai: “Dabangg” star Salman Khan travelled back in time to share a video “the old fashioned way”.

In the video, Salman, who is seen sporting a black t-shirt, literally makes a “post”, using an envelope, which is generally used to physically transport letters.

Posting the old fashioned way… pic.twitter.com/yITahGNA3s — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 20, 2019

The video, which currently has over 32,000 likes and over 2000 re-tweets on Twitter, was captioned: “Posting the old fashioned way…”

The 53-year-old superstar has become very active on social media lately. He has been giving fans a sneak peek into his personal life, work schedules and fitness regime.

On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for “Dabaang 3” with Sonakshi Sinha, and “Inshallah” alongside Alia Bhatt.