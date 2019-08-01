Mumbai: The youngest sister of Salman Khan and the sweetest member of the Khan family Arpita Khan was born today.

Arpita married her boyfriend Aayush Sharma November 18, 2014. On the occasion of Arpita’s birthday we will tell you some facts about her which you may not have heard before.

Salim Khan adopted Arpita when her mother died on the roads of Mumbai and Arpita was crying near her mother’s dead body.

At that time, yesteryear’s popular actress Helen and Salim decided to adopt her.

Arpita completed her early studies in Mumbai then took admission in the London School of Fashion. When she returned to Mumbai, she worked in an interior designer firm.

In 2014, Arpita married her boyfriend Aayush who is a year younger to her. Aayush belongs to Himachal Pradesh’s most prestigious political family. His grandfather was Union Minister and Aayush’s father Anil Sharma is a seasoned politician.

If reports are to be believed, Arpita and Aayush are going to become parents for the second time. According to a report, Arpita is pregnant. However, no statement has been made by either Salman or Arpita in this regard.

Presently, they have a son Ahil who is a sweetheart to the whole family.

PNN/Agencies