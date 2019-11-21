Mumbai: The love story of a writer is just like his words. It consists of several ups and downs, outrage and romance. And when this story is of a film writer, then it ought to have all the ingredients of an entertainer with a lot more spice in it.

The story of Salim Khan is also similar. He stepped into the film industry as an actor and has worked in Teesri Manzil and Sarhaadi Lootera, Diwana in 1967 and Wafadar in 1977, but he got his recognition as a screenwriter. When Salim Khan came to Mumbai with desire to become an actor, he was hired for Rs 400 per month. Salim Khan had married twice. Today is the birthday of his second wife star dancer Helen.

Salim Khan fell in love with Sushila Charak and they got married in 1964. After marriage, Sushila changed her name to Salma Khan. Salim has three sons Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail Khan and one daughter Alvira from Salma.

No doubt Salim and Salma along with their children made one complete and happy family, but Salim Khan got inclined towards yesteryear actress Helen Richardson later on.

During 1960’s Salim Khan has helped Helen to have several songs in her kitty to dance on. The man gave wings to her career for sure and shared an excellent camaraderie on the professional front. But things went beyond professionalism and the duo came closer. The screenwriter indulged in an extra-marital affair with Helen.

Salim Khan despite being married to Salma Khan made Helen her life partner. Despite many objections, both of them got married in 1980. This was also Helen’s second marriage. In 1957, Helen married director Prem Narayan Arora, who was 27 years older than her. They broke up on Helen’s 35th birthday.

After the marriage of Salim and Helen, there was a lot of estrangement in the Khan family. The three brothers, including Salim Khan’s first wife Salma Khan and Salman Khan, were completely against Helen. Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail did not even talk to Helen. But with time, every wound healed and Salman and his family became close to Helen.

Today all the children of Salim Khan acknowledge Helen as mother give her the due respect. Today, it becomes difficult for people to guess whether Salman’s real mother is Salma or Helen.