Bhubaneswar: Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja Thursday urged Assembly Speaker S N Patro to direct the Chief Minister to give statement on the fate of the victims of chit fund scam.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Saluja said the Chief Minister should apprise the House whether the money of the depositors cheated by the chit fund companies would be returned or not and whether the people involved in the scam would be arrested or not.

He said the term of the Chit fund Commission constituted under the chairmanship of Justice M M Das to identify and return the money of small depositors was over February 4 last.

The Commission had identified 4,92,844 small depositors but returned the money of only 2,022 depositors.

The depositors who have kept their money for their daughter’s marriage and other purposes are now committing suicide.

The Chief Minister, he said, had announced a corpus fund of Rs 300 crore to return the money to small depositors and wanted to know the status of the corpus fund.

He said around seven lakh petitions are still pending in the office of the Commission.