Lucknow: In a gruesome incident, a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and his son were shot dead Tuesday in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. A chilling video of the murder has gone viral on the social media. The Samajwadi Party leader and his son were murdered after an argument over a road being built under the MNREGA scheme.

Dispute over road

Sources said that the incident took place in a village in Sambhal district approximately which is approximately 375km from here. SP leader Chote Lal Diwakar and his son Sunil had gone to inspect the road which cuts across a field in the village. They then had a heated argument with two other men carrying rifles. In the video one of the two men can be heard objecting to the road cutting through a field owned by them. Other sources said that one of the two carrying rifles is a strongman of the village. He has been identified as Savinder.

In the video, which is over two minutes one man can be heard saying ‘Goli chala de’ (start shooting). Then shots are heard. Seconds later a man is heard screaming while another is seen lying on a muddy field.

Chote Lal’s wife is the panchayat chief of Shamsoi village in Sambhal district. She has said that her husband has been murdered by BJP strongmen. Both Chote Lal and his son Sunil died on the spot.

No arrests still

Police are yet to make any arrests. However, they have said that a probe has been launched and the miscreants will be nabbed soon. Sources said that Chote Lal had been nominated on a SP ticket to contest the 2017 Assembly elections. However, he opted out as the SP-BSP coalition came into effect.

Sheer lawlessness

The chilling murder has once more highlighted the lawlessness in the Yogi Adityanath-led state. The UP chief minister has assured that the culprits will be brought to book. However, the audacity with which the murders were committed as stunned the entire populace of the locality.

Agencies