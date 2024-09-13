Keonjhar: A 12-hour shutdown in Telkoi area and blockade of National Highway49 at Jagmohanpur in protest against construction of proposed Chakdar irrigation project on Samakoi river under Telkoi block in this district passed off peacefully. The bandh call was issued by the ‘Chakdar Prakalpa Samanwaya Samiti’. The agitators blocked the NH-49 near Jagmohanpur Chowk from around 6 am Thursday.

As a result, hundreds of vehicles including line trucks, trailers, and buses were stuck on both sides of the road. While passengers along with the drivers faced many difficulties on the road, transportation of essential goods was also disrupted. Similarly, shops, schools, colleges, government and private institutions were closed in Telkoi. It is revealed that in the first Budget of the BJP government in state, provision was made for the implementation of the Angul Samakoi Barrage project. The project construction site is located in Chakdar village under Kardangi panchayat in Telkoi block of Keonjhar district. This has sparked a backlash over the threat of submergence of many villages in Telkoi block after the project got approval.

As a result, local people staged a bandh at Telkoi August 27 and a memorandum was given to the Chief Minister to stop the project. “As there was no response from the government regarding our demands, we have intensified the call with the blockade of National Highway49 with Telkoi closure today,” said Kailash Pradhan, president of the outfit. Protesters including many women sat on the highway holding placards and chanted various slogans in protest of the project. The agitators said that the movement will be intensified if the project is not withdrawn. In the afternoon, Keonjhar Sub-Collector Umakanta Dalei along with other senior officers went to the spot and held talks with the agitators. “The Sub-Collector has given assurance and said that the administration and the officials of the Irrigation department will be called for discussion within seven days to decide on the project. After getting assurance, the agitators withdrew the blockade” the outfit’s advisor Babulal Pradhan said. Keonjhar Collector Vishal Singh said, “We received the memorandum and assured villagers to organise a meeting between the Irrigation department and the representatives of the outfit to make them clear about the project. As per the new plan, no village will submerge, and that will be clear after the Irrigation department gives proper explanation to the local people in the meeting.”