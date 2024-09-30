Bhubaneswar: KIIT, KISS and KIMS founder Achyuta Samanta was awarded the ‘Iconic Healthcare Leader’ honour by the Association of Healthcare Providers, India (AHPI) during the second AHPI leadership convention held in Chennai Sunday. Samanta got the accolade for his significant contributions to the healthcare sector in the country. The AHPI recognises individuals in India who have made exemplary contributions to healthcare each year.

This year, two recipients were honoured: Samanta and Prathap Reddy, Chairman of the Apollo Group, who also received the Iconic Leader award. Upon receiving the honour, Samanta expressed his gratitude to AHPI and emphasised that the recognition would inspire him to contribute even more to the healthcare field. He also thanked the selection committee, led by Vijay Agrawal, and AHPI Director General Girdhar J Gyani, for choosing him for the prestigious award.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP