Hyderabad: Southern star Samantha Akkineni has shared a “happiness selfie” on social media. Samantha, who is married to Telugu star Naga Chaitanya, has posted a picture flaunting flawless skin on Instagram Stories.

In the image, she is seen with absolutely no make-up and is dressed in a black Wonder Woman T-shirt.

“Just another happiness selfie,” she wrote.

Samantha had earlier shared that she is learning “Isha Kriya” and shared a few benefits of the meditation form with fans and followers.

The actress was last seen in the Telugu film “Jaanu”. Samantha has made a name for herself in Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is known for her performances in films such as “Ye Maaya Chesave”, “Neethaane En Ponvasantham”, “Eega”, “Mersal” and “Rangasthalam”. She impressed all with her role in “Super Deluxe” last year.

She will next be seen in “Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal”, starring Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Nayanthara. It is directed by Vignesh Shivan.