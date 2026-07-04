Mumbai: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has joined hands with Sony LIV for a new collaboration, shortly after announcing her pregnancy.

She has stepped into this exciting new phase both personally and professionally, marking another notable development in her journey. Samantha is in talks with Sony LIV for their new project. It is being said that the “Oo Antava” actress has teamed up with Sony LIV for a long association and that she might also produce it.

Sharing her excitement, Samantha said in a statement, “This year has reminded me to embrace change, trust the journey and welcome new beginnings. I’m so happy to be starting this new chapter with Sony LIV Tamil. We’ve been working on something really exciting, and I’m looking forward to sharing it with all of you very soon.”

On the personal front, the actress is all set to embrace motherhood, as she and her husband—filmmaker Raj Nidimoru—are expecting their first child together.

During a thank-you event for her recent film ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’ in Hyderabad, Samantha officially confirmed her pregnancy and shared that she would be stepping away from work for a short period to begin her maternity break. She was quoted as saying, “Sorry guys, one more small gap and then I will be back. I know I have to take maternity leave now. But I am very happy.”

Recently, Samantha posted a heartfelt picture on social media, flaunting her baby bump. With a hint of humour, she accompanied the post with the caption, “My six-pack. I’ll see you when I see you.”

For the unversed, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru got married in 2025, marking the second marriage for both. Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, while Raj Nidimoru was previously married to Shhyamali De.