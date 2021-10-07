Hyderabad: South star Samantha Prabhu Ruth has shared her first picture on social media since her split with husband Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha Thursday took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself and support her favourite fashion label.

Dressed in a white ensemble, Samantha looked every inch elegant. She posed with pink and white flowers in her hair.

She captioned the image: “Songs of old love – sound of the winter breeze on the mountains and cliff, songs of lost and found images . Sound of the melancholic echo in the valley and songs of old lovers. Sound of the wind in the old bungalows, stairways and alleys. Watch out for my favourite @ekaco’s show on Friday, Sustainable Fashion Day, 8th October at 7 pm at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha wrote in an Instagram post that she and Chay had decided to separate on October 2.

She wrote: “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

“We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”