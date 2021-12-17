Hyderabad: With Pushpa opening to terrific box-office collections, the reports claim otherwise. Marked as a good entertainer with a few loopholes, Pushpa has caught up with mixed reviews.

Along with Allu Arjun’s splendid performance, actress Samantha is being lauded for her bold, blingy special number in the movie Pushpa.

Visuals from theatres show the masses boogie for Samantha’s fizzy item song in Pushpa. Samantha and Allu Arjun dance to the beats, while the viewers are spotted throwing confetti and hurling papers at the screen.

As the song is sequenced in towards the end of the first half of Pushpa, the audience is seen going gaga over the item song.

The ostentatious set and the whole setup give much appeal to the mass song, for which the music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and the dance is composed by Ganesh Acharya.

Being it Samantha’s first special song, the song ‘Oo Antava Maava Ooo Antava Maava’ has been hyped so much.

Samantha’s unlimited following remains one of the factors for such hype around the song, despite it sounding like any other common item song.

Samantha is unquestionably in her sexiest avatar to date due to the fact that she has exposed her mass side without any inhibitions.

Samantha, on the other hand, is to appear in two multilingual movies, apart from Shaakunthalam, which is wrapped up already.