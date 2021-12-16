Hyderabad: Tamil actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has joined Samantha for their upcoming movie Yashoda.

With Samantha as the main lead, the movie titled Yashoda is under production, and Varalaxmi play an important role.

Interestingly, this will be the first time Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is sharing screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She was spotted joining the team on the sets of Yashoda Wednesday.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has appeared in movies like Naandi and Krack earlier.

It is reported that the makers are planning to wrap up the entire shoot of Yashoda by the end of March 2022. Helmed by director duo Hari and Harish, the movie is billed to be a great entertainer.

Yashoda will release simultaneously in multiple languages – Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Recently, the makers said they are planning to complete the shooting by March next year.

Samantha, who recently wrapped up shooting for her mythological film Shaakuntalam, will soon join the sets of Yashoda.

Produced by Krishna Prasad Sivalenka under the Sridevi Movies banner, the film has Mani Sharma’s music and is scheduled to release in 2022.