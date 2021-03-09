Sambalpur: About 10 hectares of trees and plants at 57 places in Sambalpur forest division have been affected severely by the forest fires. This information was given by DFO Sanjit Kumar here Tuesday. He said forest fires that have been reported from various parts of the district have been a cause for concern for the administration.

“The incidents of forest fires are generally reported between March 15 and April end. These fires happen due to the carelessness of farmers having land close to the forests. To collect mahua flowers, kendu leaves from their farmlands and to prepare those for next crop, they set their fields on fire. Later, these fires spread to nearby jungles resulting in massive damage to flora and fauna,” Kumar said.

“Now we are preparing a list of those farmers who have their lands close to the forest territory. The forest department officials will visit those farmlands. Farmers who resort to stubble burning near the forests will also be booked,” added Kumar.

‘Bana Suraksha Samitis’ have been formed and the members have already been asked to prevent forest fires. They have been provided with firefighting equipment. However, there need to be awareness among the farmers as to the dangers they create by putting their land on fire. It leads to extensive damage of natural plantations, opined Kumar.

Informing about the steps his department has taken to tackle the issue, Kumar said an award of Rs 5,000 will be given to those who will provide information about the persons responsible for forest fires. Also a 24-hour control room has been opened, and 75 contractual employees have been appointed at five ranges of the Sambalpur forest division namely Sadar, Dhama, Rengali, Town and Padiabahal to keep a watch on the developments.

PNN