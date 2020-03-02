Sambalpur: The transport authorities Monday imposed a penalty of Rs 43,000 on the owner of a two-wheeler for allowing his minor son to ride his motorbike.

Bijay Singh of Daldalipada area under Khetrajpur police limits was fined for allowing his son Barish to ride a scooter.

Barish was riding the scooter without wearing a helmet. Following this, police intercepted him. Later, it came to the fore that he was driving without a DL while the vehicle lacked a pollution certificate and insurance. During verification, it was learned that the boy was minor.

As per the challan, a fine of Rs 25,000 was slapped on the owner of the two-wheeler for allowing a minor to drive it, Rs 5,000 for driving without DL, Rs 10,000 for lacking a PUC certificate, Rs 1,000 for driving without wearing a helmet and Rs 2,000 for the motorcycle not having proper insurance papers.

It should be stated here that the Odisha government collected Rs 1.06 crore fines from violators of traffic rules March 1, the day the state government implemented the amended Motor Vehicle Act (MVA), 2019 after relaxing its enforcement for six months, officials said. The penalty was collected by the staff of Regional Transport Offices and police personnel.

Of the total Rs 1.06 crore collected from the violators, the RTO officials collected Rs 88 lakh as penalty from 1,785 people while the police issued challans of Rs 18 lakh to 2,112 people for flouting traffic rules.

PNN