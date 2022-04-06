Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to resume the service of Sambalpur-Puri-Sambalpur Inter-City Express from April 10. The 18303 Sambalpur-Puri Inter-City Express will leave Sambalpur at 0600hrs (06.00 am) and will reach Puri at 1250hrs (12.50 pm).

In the return direction, 18304 Puri-Sambalpur Inter-City Express will leave Puri at 1545hrs (03.45 pm) and will reach Sambalpur at 2200hrs (10.20 pm).

This train will have stops at Jujomura, Rairakhol, Bamur, Boinda, Jarapada, Angul, Talcher Road, Meramandalli, Dhenkanal, Naraj Marthapur, Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road between Sambalpur and Puri in both the directions. The passenger train will have two AC chair cars, five second class seating coaches, five general second classes and two guard-cum-luggage vans.

The railway has also decided to run 18514/18513 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Express from bi-weekly to daily wef from April 7 from Visakhapatnam and from April 8 from Kirandul. The stops and timings and of this train will remain unchanged.