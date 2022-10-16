Sambalpur: A day after the authorities of Sambalpur University here drew flak for changing the examination schedule just 12 hours before the examination, they were again caught on the wrong foot for supplying question papers late to the examination centres, Saturday. The examinations are being held for the Plus-III fourth semester in various colleges affiliated to Sambalpur University. The examination timing was fixed at 1.30pm but the question papers were released to many colleges through email at around 1.50pm and to some others at 1.55pm.

However, the students were given extra time to write their answers. This has sparked concern among the local intelligentsia and resentment among the candidates appearing the examination. The incident sparked unrest among students in some colleges of Sundargarh and Jharsuguda districts. They alleged that the examination department is playing with the life of the students. As a result, the examination started 25 minutes later than the scheduled time. The development also inconvenienced the students as many of them coming from far-off places found it difficult to travel back to their homes or places of their residence. Guardians have demanded stringent action against the university authorities.

Efforts to contact examination controller Rabindra Panigrahi over phone to get his response failed as he did not pick up the call. When contacted, Professor Sanjukta Dash, Vice-Chancellorin-charge of Sambalpur University confirmed the development stating that this is not a big issue. She said, “It is true that the question papers reached late at the examination centre but the students were given extra time to write their answers.”