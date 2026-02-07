Sambalpur: A PhD scholar of the MBA department at Sambalpur University has alleged misconduct by her research guide, prompting the university to suspend the accused faculty member following an internal inquiry, a source said Saturday.

Based on the complaint, the university’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) conducted an investigation and submitted its report to the authorities. Acting on the findings, the university suspended the guide, assistant professor Saroj Sahu, from service, the source added.

As per the suspension order, Sahu has been relieved of all academic and administrative responsibilities. During the suspension period, he has been barred from associating with any other institution and is not permitted to enter the university’s administrative building or any postgraduate department. He has also been prohibited from accessing the central library without prior permission, the source informed.

The order further states that he cannot leave the headquarters without prior approval of the authorities. However, it specifies that during the suspension period, his official work, if any, will be limited to the postgraduate council office, the source concluded.

PNN