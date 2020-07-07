Sambalpur: In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Sambalpur district, the authorities of Sambalpur University at Jyoti Vihar here Monday decided to close down the varsity for a week starting Tuesday.

The university will remain closed from July 7 to July 13, a letter issued by the office of the registrar said Monday. The order said that as a preventive measure it is decided to close the university office and PG departments from July 7 to July 13.

All the employees have been asked to stay at home and to keep their mobile phones switched on and remain available on urgent notice or call. The employees who are not coming to office will work from home, the order added.

The order said any further development in this regard will be posted on the university’s website.

Notably, a female lecturer of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technolgy (VSSUT) had tested positive for COVID-19. Later, four others contracted the virus from her. As of now, samples of as many as 80 employees of VSSUT have so far been collected and sent for tests. The university has been ordered to shut down from July 3 till July 11.

