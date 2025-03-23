Sambhal: Shahi Jama Masjid management committee president Zafar Ali was arrested Sunday after being questioned in connection with the November 24 violence during a protest against a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque.

Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi told reporters, “Today, Jama Masjid’s Zafar Ali has been arrested and sent to jail. He was also detained and questioned late last night before being released.”

“He was called again for questioning today. He was arrested after questioning,” he added.

A case has been registered against Ali under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 191(2) and 191(3) (rioting), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 230 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of capital offence) and 231 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of offence punishable with imprisonment for life or imprisonment).

He has also been booked under provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The district and the police administration are on high alert following Ali’s arrest.

Bishnoi, Circle Officer (Sambhal) Anuj Chaudhary and Subdivisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra led a foot march with a police contingent.

Police personnel have been deployed in several areas, including the Shahi Jama Masjid, and surveillance is also being conducted through drones to maintain peace.

Ali was earlier taken into custody by the local police’s special investigation team (SIT) to record his statement in connection with the case.

His brother, however, alleged that Ali was arrested to prevent him from submitting his testimony before a three-member judicial commission on Monday.

The Uttar Pradesh government set up the panel to investigate the violence in which four people were killed and several injured during protests over the survey. The Mughal-era mosque has been at the centre of a major row after a petition claimed that it was the site of an ancient Hindu temple.

Bishnoi earlier told PTI that Ali had been arrested in connection with the violence without elaborating further.

Earlier in the day, when PTI reached out to Sambhal Kotwali in-charge Anuj Kumar Tomar to ask if Ali had been arrested, he said the mosque management committee president was taken into SIT custody to record his statement.

He had confirmed that the detention was related to the November 24 violence.

Ali’s elder brother Tahir Ali alleged that the police “deliberately” sent his brother to jail before the judicial panel could record his testimony.

“Around 11:15 am, an inspector and the investigating officer came to our house, saying Circle Officer (Asmoli) Kuldeep Singh wanted to talk. He had spoken with us last night as well. Zafar (Ali) was supposed to testify before the commission tomorrow (Monday) and that is why they are deliberately sending him to jail,” Tahir Ali told reporters.

“Zafar (Ali) has already given his statement in a press conference and he will not retract it. He had clearly said that the police fired shots, and those who died were killed by police bullets,” he added.

Asked what Ali had said before being taken away, Tahir Ali told the reporters, “He said, ‘No problem, I am ready to go to jail. I will not back down from the truth!’.”

Questioned on allegations of funding being received from external sources for the violence, Tahir Ali said, “Not a single penny has been received. We will fight this case in court and emerge victorious.”

He also accused the Sambhal administration of deliberately inciting unrest. “The authorities do not want the tension to ease. We are trying to restore peace but all police officers and senior officials here are provoking further discord.”

Ali, mosque management committee secretary Masood Farooqui, and advocate and local resident Qasim were scheduled to submit their testimony before the judicial commission on Monday, Tahir Ali said.

