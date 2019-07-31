Mumbai: Actress Sameera Reddy and her husband Akshai Varde, who welcomed a daughter a few days ago, have named the newborn Nyra.

Announcing the name of her second child, Sameera took to Instagram on Wednesday and wrote: “Welcoming our little lady to the Varde family, baby girl ‘Nyra’ .

Along with the post, Sameera shared a few photographs of herself with her son Hans, who can be seen holding a paper on which ‘Nyra’ is written.

A few days ago, she did an underwater photo shoot while being pregnant which became a hit on Instagram.

Sameera Reddy made her film debut with the 2002 film ‘Maine Dil Tujhko Diya’. She is best known for starring in films such as ‘Darna Mana Hai’ (2003), ‘Musafir’ (2004), ‘Jai Chiranjeeva’ (2005), ‘Taxi Number 9211’ (2006), ‘Ashok’ (2006), ‘Race’ (2008), ‘Varanam Aayiram’ (2008), ‘De Dana Dan’ (2009), ‘Aakrosh’ (2010), ‘Oru naal vaarum’ (2010) ‘Vettai’ (2012) and ‘Tezz’ (2012).

Reddy got married to Akshai Varde, an entrepreneur 21 January 2014 in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding.

IANS