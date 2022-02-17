Dhenkanal: The spouse of a woman candidate for samiti member post has gone missing under mysterious circumstances in Dhenkanal district. His scooter was recovered Thursday morning with blood stains on it.

According to a source, the man Chinmay Kumar Das identified as husband of Bharati Rath is missing since Wednesday night.

Bharati belongs to Kumardeipur village. She is contesting for Sankulei gram panchayat samiti under Zilla Parishad zone No-2 of Dhenkanal Sadar block in this district.

The woman had lodged an FIR with Sadar police that her husband has gone missing. Her husband Chinmay left for Bebarta Kateni last night after dropping her at home following election campaign. The man told Bharati over mobile phone that some people have detained him in the midway, the FIR mentioned.

Meanwhile, Chinmay’s black-coloured scooter was recovered along Dholapasi-Sankulei road from where he had made the last phone call to his wife. Blood stains were found on the two-wheeler.

“Chinmay has not returned home since Wednesday night. I do not suspect anyone, but appeal all for the safe return of him,” the worried Bharati said with chocked eyes.

The man left home at around 9.00pm and later he told over phone about five persons assaulting him. When the man’s family members reached the location that he had described, he was missing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the second phase of polling to Panchayati Raj institutions in Odisha will be held February 18.

PNN