Seoul: Samsung’s upcoming smartphone Galaxy A54 5G will reportedly feature a 6.4-inch OLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

According to Android Headlines, the leaked images showed that the new smartphone will come in at least four colours.

This includes black, purple, white and greenish-yellow colours, however, Samsung will likely use some different names for these colours.

Moreover, the smartphone will also include a 5,000mAh capacity battery inside, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It’ll also sport a triple camera setup, and that includes a 50-megapixel main camera, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Samsung is likely to launch Galaxy A54 5G, earlier than expected.

The Galaxy A54 5G might launch officially January 20