New Delhi: Samsung is all set to launch its next 5G smartphone ‘Galaxy M52 5G’ in India September 28, according to the pre-launch website that went live on Amazon.in.

Once launched, the Galaxy M52 5G will be available on Samsung.com, Amazon.in and select retail outlets.

Galaxy M52 5G is being dubbed as the ‘Leanest, Meanest Monster’ by Samsung in teasers put out on Amazon. Galaxy M52 5G is 21 per cent sleeker as compared to M51.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy M52 is rumoured to come with flagship Snapdragon 778G processor, making it the most powerful M Series smartphone to launch in India yet.

The new processor is expected to improve the phone’s performance by 55 per cent resulting in powerful multitasking.

As per industry sources, Galaxy M52 5G is likely to feature 64MP triple camera and it will also support multiple 5G bands.

Samsung designed Galaxy M Series for young Indian millennial and Gen Z consumers and in the last three years.

With the launch of Galaxy M52 5G, Samsung is further eyeing to strengthen its 5G portfolio in the country.

Galaxy M52 5G will be Samsung’s third 5G smartphone in the Galaxy M series, after the recently launched Galaxy M32 5G and Galaxy M42 5G.