Seoul: Samsung’s next-generation Galaxy S11e– also called the SM-G9810 — will have 5G connectivity, according to the Chinese mobile authentication platform called the 3C.

The leaked information also states the device may support 25W fast charging, an increase from the Galaxy S10e‘s 15W charging, news portal reported.

According to a recent report, the smartphone will have a punch-hole cutout at the centre of the screen to accommodate a single selfie snapper, curved edges, and 20:9 aspect ratio.

On the rear, the smartphone would feature triple sensors arranged vertically with an LED flash and is made of glass.

Galaxy S11e is expected to feature a volume rocker and power button on the right spine, while it has been said to rock nothing on the left side.

The device is also tipped to rock a 120Hz refresh rate panel and in-display fingerprint sensor with a larger detection area.

The Samsung Galaxy S11-series is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and Exynos 990 SoC and are likely to boot Android 10 with One UI 2 custom skin on top

It may come with a 3,730mAh battery.