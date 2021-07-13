Seoul: Samsung’s upcoming foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold3 might come with support for the S Pen Pro and can be priced between KRW 1,900,000 and KRW 1,999,000 ($1,655-$1,741), the media reported.

Meanwhile, the Z Flip3 will retail between KRW 1,200,000 and KRW 1,280,000 ($1,045-$1,110), reports GSMArwna.

The latest pricing info comes from a post on the South Korean forum Naver Blog and corroborates earlier rumours of a 20 per cent price cut compared to the previous generation of Samsung foldables.

The report also mentions that Samsung sees this year’s folding duo as mass popularisers for the folding form factors.

The Verge reported that S Pen Pro’s support for the Z Fold 3 isn’t a major surprise — the company has been hinting toward some sort of S Pen support for the foldable for some time.

The stylus, which doesn’t have a release date but is set to hit this year, is also likely to support the S21 Ultra, the Note 20 lineup and more.

According to noted social media leaker Evan Blass, the Samsung event is set to take place on August 11.

Blass shared images of Galaxy Z Fold 3 in white, green and black colours. Galaxy Z Fold 3 may support the S Pen stylus.

He also tweeted Galaxy Z Flip 3 in purple, black, gold and green colours.

A recent report said that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature an under-display camera and support the S-Pen stylus. Its next clamshell foldable Galaxy Z Flip3 is expected to have a bigger outer display.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to feature a larger external display of 1.83 inches. It has a dual-camera system, which reportedly includes a 12MP main snapper and a 12MP ultrawide snapper.