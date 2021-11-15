Gurugram: Samsung Monday announced the launch of 8GB storage variant of Galaxy A32 that comes with ‘RAM Plus’ feature for multi-tasking.

Galaxy A32 (8GB+128GB) is priced at Rs 23,499 and is available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals, the company said in a statement.

With ‘RAM Plus’, people can use the internal storage of your smartphone as virtual memory for better performance.

According to the company, the intelligent memory expansion provides 4GB additional virtual RAM, expanding Galaxy A32’s 8GB memory to 12GB.

“This allows you to open more apps at a go and reduce the launch time of apps, enhancing the multi-tasking experience,” the company said.

Galaxy A32 comes with 64MP quad rear camera that enables the user to capture crisp photos along with 20MP front camera for selfies.

Galaxy A32 has 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U screen with 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling, browsing and gaming.

Galaxy A32 offers advanced Octa-Core Mediatek Helio G80 processor, a 5000mAh battery and comes with 15W adaptive fast charging.

Galaxy A32 8GB is available in three colours — awesome black, awesome blue and awesome violet.