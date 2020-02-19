New Delhi: Unveiling its most premium smartphone in the A series, Samsung Wednesday launched its Galaxy A71 model that comes with a quad-camera set up for Rs 29,999.

The main camera features 64MP lens with F1.8 aperture for stunning low-light photography.

Together with 12MP Ultra Wide camera and its 123 degree field of view, the camera is designed to let people see as much as a human eye can. It also features a 5MP Macro Cam and a 5MP Depth Cam.

Galaxy A71 houses a massive 4,500mAh battery powered with 25W Super-Fast charging to give users the power to stream, share and keep the game on for a long time.

Powered by a Snapdragon 730 processor, Galaxy A71 also packs ‘Make for India’ innovations aimed at enhancing the lives of Gen Z and millennial consumers.

“After the unprecedented success of Galaxy A51, we’re happy to announce the all new Galaxy A71 — a device that lets our consumers do more with their smartphones. With a stunning Infinity-O Display, awesome camera and best in class performance, Galaxy A71 is truly a testament of our relentless effort towards bringing awesome innovations to everyone,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

“With its sleek design and unique Make for India ‘Alive features’, Galaxy A71 will redefine the way millennials use and flaunt their smartphones,” Babbar said.

Galaxy A71’s 6.7-inch Infinity-O Display comes with the all new Super AMOLED Plus technology.

The phone also packs camera innovations such as segment-first ‘Slow-MoSelfie’ that allows users to to express their moods and experiences more creatively. It has a 32MP selfie shooter.

Coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB interna storage, Galaxy A71 is designed to enhance gaming experience with improved frame rate and stability as well as reduced power consumption with the AI-powered ‘Game Booster’. With a Micro SD card, the memory is expandable to 512 GB.

Among the ‘Make for India’ innovations, the phone includes a feature that makes SMS come ‘Alive’ by identifying messages that are most useful to the user and organising them neatly in the form of visual cards such as ‘Reminders’ and ‘Offers’.

The ‘Useful Cards’ feature helps reduce clutter in the SMS Inbox and lets consumers find useful information quickly and easily.

The multilingual typing feature makes the native keyboard come ‘Alive’ by offering multilingual predictions. By using AI, the keyboard is able to detect the language used by the user while typing.

The device comes with Samsung Pay, which enables consumers to pay using their phone in a secure and convenient way.

Galaxy A71 will be available in silver, blue and black colours starting February 24 across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals, the company said.