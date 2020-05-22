San Francisco: South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched its first outdoor 4K QLED TV called ‘The Terrace’ with an IP55 dust and water resistance rating.

According to a report, The Terrace QLED 4K Smart TV comes in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch models. The 55-inch model is available at $3,455, the 65-inch is at $4,999, and the 75-inch display for $6,499.

Currently, the product is available in US and Canada and will come to Germany, Australia, New Zealand, and other regions later this year.

“With the introduction of The Terrace, we are thrilled to transcend the connected living room experience to the outdoors by delivering on engineering feats and content experiences that only Samsung can achieve,” Jonghee Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

On ‘The Terrace’, Samsung increased the brightness to a maximum of 2,000 nits, so the picture will be brighter and reduce the reflection rate.

‘The Terrace’ boasts a 4K QLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, full-array local dimming, and Samsung’s Quantum processor for upscaling HD images to 4K.

It features three HDMI ports, a LAN port, a Toslink optical audio output, and a USB port.

Meanwhile, Samsung has also introduced the Terrace Soundbar.

The Soundbar can sync with the Terrace TV’s audio via Bluetooth, in keeping with Samsung’s “no wires but the power cord” pitch for its new outdoor Terrace products.

The Terrace Soundbar will cost $1,200 and is slated to ship at the end of May.