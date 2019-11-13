Facing increasing competition from Chinese smartphone makers, Korean electronics giant Samsung is gearing up for the India launch of its midrange Galaxy M50 smartphone this November 15, reports suggest.

Unlike previous Galaxy M smartphones, this new phone will arrive in the offline market the same day as it becomes available online, according to a 91Mobiles report.

Galaxy M50 will join a long list of Galaxy M series phones launched this year. Going by the name, it is easy to expect this phone to be positioned above Galaxy M40 – which is currently the most expensive phone in the lineup.

Samsung is yet to go official about this phone or its specifications and features. That said, Samsung fans have been speculating about the design, specifications and price since quite some time.

Recently, Samsung added Galaxy M30s to its portfolio which comes with a large 6,000mAh battery and 48-megapixel camera – a rare combination in the mid-range smartphone category. The M30s is available online at a starting price of Rs 13,999.

The Galaxy M30s comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with Infinity U cutout and runs on Exynos 10nm processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. To power the massive 6,000mAh battery, the company offers a 15W fast charger.

Samsung Galaxy M30s offers a triple camera setup in the rear side that includes 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor for quality photography. It also sports a 16-megapixel camera on the front side for selfies with ‘selfie focus’ and in-display flash. M30s runs on Android Pie-based OneUI.