Seoul: Billionaire Samsung scion Lee Jae-yong was sent back to prison Monday. It happened after a South Korean court handed him a two-and-a-half-year sentence for his involvement in a 2016 corruption scandal. In a much-anticipated retrial, the Seoul High Court found Lee Jae-yong guilty of bribing then President Park Geun-hye and her close confidante to win government support for a 2015 merger between two Samsung affiliates. The deal helped strengthen his control over the country’s largest business group.

Lee’s lawyers had portrayed him as a victim of presidential power abuse. They had described the 2015 deal as part of ‘normal business activity’.

Wearing a mask and black suit and tie, Lee was taken into custody following the ruling. He didn’t answer questions by reporters upon his arrival at the court.

Injae Lee, an attorney who leads Lee’s defense team, expressed regret over the court’s decision. Injae said that the ‘essence of the case is that a former president abused power to infringe upon the freedom and property rights of a private company’. He didn’t specifically say whether there would be an appeal. Samsung didn’t issue a statement over the ruling.

Lee helms the Samsung group in his capacity as vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics. It is one of the world’s largest makers of computer chips and smartphones.

It isn’t immediately clear what his prison term would mean for Samsung. The company didn’t show much signs of trouble during the previous time Lee spent in jail in 2017 and 2018. Prison terms have never really stopped South Korean corporate leaders from relaying their management decisions from behind bars.

Lee, 52, was originally sentenced in 2017 to five years in prison for offering 8.6 billion won (USD 7 million) in bribes to Park and her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil. But he was freed after 11 months in February 2018 after the Seoul High Court reduced his term to 2½ years and suspended his sentence, overturning key convictions and reducing the amount of his bribes.

The Supreme Court last week confirmed a 20-year prison sentence for Park, who was convicted of colluding with Choi to take millions of dollars in bribes and extortion money from some of the country’s largest business groups, including Samsung, while she was in office from 2013 to 2016.

The ruling meant that Park, who also has a separate conviction for illegally meddling in her party’s candidate nominations ahead of 2016 parliamentary elections, could potentially serve 22 years behind bars until 2039, when she would be 87. Choi is serving an 18-year prison sentence.