Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced it is finally killing the S Voice assistant after eight years that will no longer work from June 1.

“Thank you for using S Voice Service. Please note that according to internal operation policy S Voice Service will no longer be available from June 1, 2020,” the company said in a statement.

The assistant was announced in 2012 with the release of widely popular Galaxy S III.

S Voice could set reminders and make calls but wasn’t able to answer user questions in a conversational way, like Siri and Google Assistant are designed to do.

Samsung replaced S Voice Service with the release of Bixby in Galaxy S8.

According to Samsung, the S Voice can be upgraded to Bixby on Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Active, however, update for Gear S3 and Gear Sport is on its way and will be available after June 1.

All models that have the S Voice icon on the applications screen are Galaxy A3, Galaxy A5, Galaxy A7, Galaxy A8, Galaxy A9, Galaxy Note FE, Galaxy Note5, Galaxy Note4, Galaxy Note3, Galaxy Note2, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy S5, Galaxy S4, Galaxy S3, Gear S, Gear S2 and more.