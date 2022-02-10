New Delhi: Samsung has launched its latest Android tablet series a” Galaxy Tab S8 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event along with Galaxy S22 series.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series consists of three Android tablets — Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

The top of the line Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra starts at $1,099.99, the Galaxy Tab S8+ starts at $899.99 and lastly, the vanilla Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 starts at $699.99.

Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ will be available in the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant as well as the 12GB + 256GB option. However, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra wil come in 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, and the top-of-the-line 16GB + 512GB model.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 specifications:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features an 11-inch WQXGA (2,560×1,600 pixels) LTPS TFT display with 276ppi of pixel density.

Under the hood, there is a 4nm octa-core SoC, which is likely to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

The tablet houses a dual rear camera setup–a 13MP primary sensor, along with a 6MP ultra-wide shooter. Further, the tablet also comes with a 12MP ultra-wide shooter at the front a” for selfies and video chats.

Samsung has packed the Galaxy Tab S8 with an 8,000mAh battery that supports Super Fast Charging 2.0 (up to 45W).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ specifications:

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ comes a 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2,800×1,752 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 266ppi pixel density up to 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by an octa-core SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM.

It comes with the same dual rear camera setup as the Galaxy Tab S8. For video chats, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ carries a 12MP ultra-wide camera at the front.

The tablet packs a 10,090mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0 (up to 45W).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra specifications:

The tablet features a larger 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2,960×1,848 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 240ppi of pixel density and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It includes the same 4nm octa-core SoC that is available on the other two models.

It comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13MP primary sensor and a 6MP ultra-wide shooter.

In addition, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra packs an 11,200mAh battery that supports Super Fast Charging 2.0.