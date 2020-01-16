Samsung is expected to launch its next foldable phones — the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy S20 series this February 11. The Galaxy Z Flip is the successor to Galaxy Fold. Here is all you need to know about this phone.

The Galaxy Z Flip was earlier speculated to be named as Galaxy Bloom, however, latest leaks suggest that the phone will be called Galaxy Z Flip upon launch. The Galaxy Z Flip was certified by China’s 3C regulatory panel earlier this week. As expected, Samsung has not made things public yet.

Galaxy Z Flip pic.twitter.com/WKA5mpICVE — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 12, 2020

That said, several leaksters have revealed about the specifications and other details.

According to XDA-Developers’ Max Weinbach, “The Galaxy Flip Z has a 3300 mAh battery. Along with the Snapdragon 855, this should be pretty ok in everything. About the same battery life as the mid-size S10.”

Samsung was very smart with the Galaxy Z Flip (just got word this is the name.) They are using ultra thin glass and plastic. Samsung will be layering a plastic over the ultra thin glass for extra protection. If it gets scratched, it's only the plastic and not the display. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 14, 2020

“Samsung was very smart with the Galaxy Z Flip (just got word this is the name.) They are using ultra thin glass and plastic. Samsung will be layering a plastic over the ultra thin glass for extra protection. If it gets scratched, it’s only the plastic and not the display. Also it isn’t that hard to scratch phones when they fold up. I had my original fold for over 4 months without a scratch or dent on the main display. It really isn’t a huge deal as long as you aren’t abusing it,” Max adds.

Put simply, the Galaxy Z is expected to feature an ultra-thin glass display with a plastic layer on top which is scratch resistant. Further, Max says that the Galaxy Z Flip will pack a 3300mAh battery which is a significant drop from the previous Galaxy Fold’s 4380mAh battery. Also, the Galaxy Z Flip is expected to be a clamshell device with a smaller display on the body quite like the 2019 Moto Razr which features a 2510mAh battery. The Galaxy Z will likely be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and sport a 10MP selfie camera.