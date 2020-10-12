Chhatrapur: Sand mining is rampant in Rushikulya riverbed here in Ganjam district, even though raids are being carried out against the mafia. Sand is being transported to various parts of the state and Andhra Pradesh, a report said.

Taking serious note of the illegal sand mining, the administration at the meetings of the sub-collector and the tehsildar levels has been ordering for regular raids to check the illegal sand mining.

However, checks are not being carried out properly. Locals alleged that raids are conducted sporadically in the area while penalties are being collected.

A meeting was chaired by the Chhatrapur sub-collector August 22, 2019. A blueprint was prepared to measure the quantities of sand being excavated from the riverbed. Video conferencing was held for seven days while the collector was trying to get information about the sand mining.

It was decided at the meeting that FIRs will be lodged against the people if they carry out excessive and illegal sand mining from the riverbed.

However, execution of the order was delayed due to unseasonal rains and a cyclone in October.

As the order was not carried out, the mafia was back to square one and went on a looting spree.

Acting on complaints, the DIG asked all police stations to conduct raids. Many sand traders were arrested and sand-laden vehicles seized.

It was found that the mafia used to transport sand to various parts of Andhra Pradesh.

Locals pointed out that as raids are not conducted regularly the mafia gets an opportunity to loot sand from the riverbed.

On the other hand, lease holders and sand traders alleged that they are unable to extract sand from the riverbed due to water in the river.

Sources in the Chhatrapur sub-collector’s officer said that Rs 3, 56, 607 has been collected as fine during the raids while FIRs have been registered at different police stations.

