Keonjhar: A woman forest guard was allegedly assaulted by a group of illegal sand smugglers in Keonjhar district when she tried to seize a tractor carrying stolen sand from a stream in a reserve forest.

The incident, which was captured on video and widely circulated on social media, has sparked outrage and raised concerns over the safety of women personnel working in remote forest areas. The matter came to the fore after the forest guard Debajani Mohanta lodged a complaint at Ghatagaon police station Saturday.

According to the complaint, Mohanta, posted in the Tando beat in Patana forest range, went to the Atei reserve forest near Pichulabeda village along with another squad member, Kailash Mohant, for investigation after receiving a tip-off about sand smuggling from a stream Friday.

Upon arrival, they found a sand-laden tractor (OD09J-3271) on the spot. As they approached, the workers fled the scene in panic. At the same time, Debajani contacted the range officer for assistance and began preparing a seizure list. A group of men led by Prahalad Palei allegedly reached there and confronted her.

In her complaint, the forest guard alleged that the men verbally abused her, threatened to kill her and her family, and attempted to flee with the tractor.

When she tried to stop them, they pushed her to the ground and allegedly tore her uniform. She also accused them of making inappropriate physical contact and issuing threats of gangrape if she continued performing her duties in the area.

The accused reportedly unloaded the sand, drove the tractor away from the site, and escaped. They also allegedly tried to run the vehicle over the official. Mohanta sustained injuries to her finger during the scuffle.

Following her complaint, Keonjhar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Dhanaraj HD said a case has been registered under the Forest Act against the accused, including Prahlad Palei. “Notices have been issued for their appearance.

If they fail to cooperate, further legal action will be taken,” he said.

The incident has triggered widespread condemnation, with many calling for immediate action and improved protection for women forest staff working in isolated areas.