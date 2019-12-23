Jajpur: Even as the National Green Tribunal directed not to use heavy machines during sand extraction from Baitarani riverbed yet the sand smugglers here are continuing their operations as usual, a report said.

The NGT issued the order while hearing on a matter regarding illegal sand mining from Sanla riverghat of the riverbed in Korei block of Jajpur district April 28, 2017.

The NGT also directed the district superintendent of police to conduct a detailed probe and submit a report to it. The sand smugglers have rather pooh-poohed the order and carrying on illegal sand mining with impunity in alleged connivance of the district officials, influential political persons and police.

Residents alleged that tonnes of sand are being mined daily and transported elsewhere for sale following which the state government is losing crores as revenue while it is negatively impacting the lives and livelihood of residents living near the riverghat.

The matter came up before NGT after three villagers Anant Charan Das of Ichhapur village, Sarat Chandra Mohapatra and Manas Mohapatra of Sanla village under Korei block filed a writ petition before it regarding illegal sand mining from the riverbed with the use of heavy machines.

The petitioners alleged that the leaseholders have been granted permission for manual mining of sands from the Sanla riverghat. However, the leaseholders are violating norms by using heavy machines for sand mining.

The petitioners expressed concern that such use of heavy machines might damage the river as sand has been mined from the riverbed than the permitted standards. A bench consisting of Justice AP Wangdi heard the matter and directed the SP and Vysanagar tehsildar to seize the machines and other equipment and vehicles used in mining sands February 7, 2017.

However, no action was taken in this regard even after two months of the order. Peeved over delay, the additional government advocate Janmejaya Katkia met the SP and spoke to him over non-compliance of the NGT order.

The SP then directed the Jajpur Road SDPO Jugal Kishore Das to comply with the order. The SDPO and Amin Ramachandra Pradhan conducted a probe and seized an earthmover and two sand laden dumpers from the leaseholder Devendra Ghadai. However, no further action was taken following which sand smugglers have again started mining sands by using heavy machines.