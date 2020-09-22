Bengaluru: Setting its eye on nabbing Aditya Alva, a high-profile event organiser and brother-in-law of Hindi film star, Vivek Oberoi, the Central Crime Branch of the Bengaluru Police, issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) after the CCB learnt that he has not left the country.

The LOC has also been issued against another suspect, Shivaprakash Chippi, who is accused number one in the Sandalwood drug case, while Alva is accused number six in this case.

Both are absconding since the CCB unearthed alleged Sandalwood links with high profile parties in the city where allegedly drugs or banned substances were used.

A prominent businessman and a film producer, Chippi is a close friend of Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi, who is accused number two in this case. She has been remanded to judicial custody by the city court and sent to the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail on the outskirts of the city.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Sandeep Patil, the CCB had verified with agencies concerned and found that both (absconding) accused haven’t fled from the country. “We have issued LOC against them,” he said.

Aditya, who owns a four acre resort named — House of Life — near Hebbal, was allegedly hosting late-night parties where drugs were consumed. The CCB raided the resort on September 14 and also searched Aditya’s house in Sadashivanagar.

He is not only the brother-in-law of Bollywood star, Vivek Oberoi, but he also hails from a very influential family in Karnataka.

Aditya’s father late minister, Jeevaraj Alva was one of the powerful leaders of his time and he was a close follower of late Chief Minister, Ramkrishna Hegde. Aditya’s mother is a noted classical dancer, Nandini Alva, who too is a very well known name in the cultural circuit of the state. She is the founding member of the Bengaluru Habba