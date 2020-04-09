R Udayagiri: Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Gajapati district administration organised a disinfection drive to sanitise offices and streets at various places of this town.

Personnel of the fire services department were seen Thursday spraying disinfectant solution in various localities of the town to sanitise the areas.

“The sanitising liquid contains one per cent sodium hypochlorite. It has the ability to kill the Sars-Cov-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), but has no adverse effect on human beings,” said a senior official of district administration.

Firefighters wearing masks sanitised Nuagarh, Khajuripada and Badapada locality. They also sprayed the disinfectant in various administrative offices and hospitals here.

PNN