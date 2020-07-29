Mumbai: No matter how many controversies, but no one can deny the fact that Sanjay Dutt is one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry. Born 29 July 1959 in the house of Sunil Dutt and Nargis, Sanjay earned a lot of name in Hindi film industry as well as all over the world, although he was also supported by controversies.

Apart from his movies and controversies, Dutt is known to be a ladies’ man and is very famous due to his girlfriends. Be it Tina Munim or Madhuri Dixit, he was adored by women during his young days.

He is said to have at least 500 girlfriends. Rajkumar Hirani had said in an interview that Sanjay used a special trick to impress girls. Hirani had said that ‘Sanjay used to take the girl he liked to his mother’s grave but that grave was not of Nargis. After that the girl became emotionally attached to Sanjay. Whereas the girl did not know that Sanjay lied to her.

Dutt married Manyata (born Dilnawaz Sheikh) [47] first registered in Goa in 2008 and then, in a Hindu ceremony in Mumbai, after two years of dating. On 21 October 2010, he became a father to twins, a boy and a girl. He is a devout Shaiva Hindu who has read Holy Scriptures and theological works.

On July 31, 2007, Sanjay Dutt was sentenced to 6 years for illegally possessing weapons. Sanjay was sent to Yerawada Central Jail in Pune. When Sanjay was being taken from Mumbai to Pune jail, Manyataa followed him in car to the jail. Manyataa is Sanjay’s third wife.

In Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, Ranbir Kapoor himself has admitted that he has had relationships with around 350 women. Before joining the industry, Sanjay Dutt’s first girlfriend was a girl named with Rocky (1981) co-star Tina Munim.