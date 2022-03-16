Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt Wednesday concluded the first schedule of his next film Ghudchadhi.

The 62-year-old actor took to his Instagram Stories to share the update on the movie, being directed by Binoy Gandhi.

“Here’s to wrapping the first schedule of #Ghudchadi in the beautiful cities of Delhi and Jaipur. On to the next one,” Dutt wrote along with a photo with the film’s cast and crew.

Ghudchadhi will also feature actor Raveena Tandon.

Dutt’s upcoming releases include KGF Chapter 2, Prithviraj, Shamshera and Toolsidas Junior.

The actor was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, which was released on the streamer Disney+ Hotstar last year.